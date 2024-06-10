Manchester United ‘eye’ £21m transfer as Newcastle United and Aston Villa watch on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League transfer news: Manchester United have been linked with signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will reportedly be available for just £21m this summer amid reports Manchester United have shown interest in the French international. Todibo was heavily-linked with a move to the Premier League last summer with Newcastle United and the Red Devils among those interested in his signature.

Instead, Todibo stayed at the Ligue 1 side, but reports have suggested that interest from Old Trafford has not gone away. Nice, who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, who also own shares in Manchester United, could sell Todibo for just £21m this summer as they aim to raise funds to strengthen their squad. If Todibo were to move to Manchester United this summer, then it’s certainly a deal that will raise eyebrows on Tyneside.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

In November, Premier League clubs voted to place a temporary ban on clubs that share the same owners from completing loan deals. Ultimately, that vote did not pass, however, it demonstrated a desire from some clubs to prevent these types of deals.

Furthermore, a ‘fair market value’ test is placed on any transfer above £1m by the Premier League with Newcastle United’s sale of Allan Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli last summer one such transfer that was placed under great scrutiny because of the link between PIF, Newcastle United and Al-Ahli. It is understandable, therefore, that any move for Todibo from Old Trafford should be placed under similar scrutiny this summer.