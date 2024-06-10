Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have made a move to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has emerged as a target for Newcastle United this summer as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department. The Magpies have reportedly submitted a bid of around £15m plus add-ons for the Clarets man amid reported interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Trafford has just one season of Premier League experience behind him, however, his potential is sky-high and will be something Newcastle United are keen to snap up and nurture this summer.

Who is James Trafford?

Trafford rose through the ranks at Manchester City and enjoyed numerous loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium, including two seasons at Bolton Wanderers as he became a regular in League One for the Trotters. He was signed by Burnley last summer for a fee that could rise to £19m in all.

Trafford doesn’t turn 22 until October and began last season as Burnley’s number one under Vincent Kompany. He played 28 games in the Premier League last season, but lost his place as their first-choice goalkeeper towards the end of the campaign.

Impressing for England Under-21’s

Trafford was one of the key components as England Under-21’s triumphed in the Under-21 European Championships last summer. He didn’t concede a single goal throughout the tournament and even saved a penalty in the dying stages of their win over Spain in the final.

Anthony Gordon was named Player of the Tournament after impressing for Lee Carsley’s side, but admitted after the final that his teammate could easily have been the one receiving that accolade: “I fully trust him to save anything at this point,” Gordon said.

“He’s been outstanding all tournament. He possibly could have won player of the tournament being a goalkeeper, which is incredible. Didn’t concede a goal all tournament.”

The latest on Newcastle United’s interest

Reports on Saturday from the Mail suggested the Magpies had submitted a bid of around £16m for Trafford - a fee that remained a small distance from Burnley’s valuation of Trafford. The Clarets will reportedly hold out for a fee closer to £20m for him with Manchester City holding a 20% sell-on clause in any future transfer.

Posting on X about Newcastle’s interest, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Understand Newcastle have agreed personal terms with James Trafford as priority option to become new goalkeeper. New proposal to Burnley expected soon, in the region of £15m with add-ons based on performances. Man City will receive 20% of the fee from Burnley.”

What has Trafford said about his future?

Trafford’s maiden Premier League campaign saw him start in goal for Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted Burnley side. The Clarets would ultimately be relegated from the top-flight after a season of struggle, amassing just 24 points from their 38 league games.

Speaking in December, Trafford admitted that life in the top-flight had been ‘tough’, but revealed his belief that he ‘belonged’ in the Premier League after loan spells in the EFL: “I’m under no illusion it’s been tough, especially the first few games. They were extremely tough.” Trafford said.