Sabitzer missed Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday due to a knee problem which was later confirmed as a meniscal injury. The 29-year-old joined Man United on loan from Bayern Munich in January, helping the club win the Carabao Cup over Newcastle United back in February.

But with his loan coming to an end and his season declared prematurely over, the Austrian may have already played his last game for the club. Manchester United are understood to be considering signing Sabitzer on a permanent deal but a decision is yet to be made.

A club statement released by the Red Devils confirmed the end of Sabitzer’s campaign.

It read: “Marcel has played an important role in the second half of our 2022/23 campaign, racking up 18 appearances and scoring three times, a cheeky backheel against Fulham in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final and a double in the Europa League last-eight first leg clash with Sevilla.

“The 29-year-old has also secured a Carabao Cup winner’s medal, after featuring in February’s triumph over Newcastle United, and converted one of the penalties during the shootout success against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final.

“Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as the Reds chase a strong finish to the season in the Premier League and FA Cup, and we are grateful for his contribution to our progress so far.”

Sabitzer is one of several Man United players whose season is already over with Lisandro Martinez (foot), Donny van de Beek (knee) and Phil Jones (knee) also out.

Manchester United are also sweating on the fitness of top scorer Marcus Rashford after his missed the victory over Wolves with a leg issue. Manager Erik ten Hag was unable to confirm whether the forward would feature again before the end of the season as he remains a doubt for the upcoming trip to AFC Bournemouth.

And with the battle for Champions League football so tight between Man United, Newcastle and Liverpool, any injury concern or absence could come as a boost to the rival clubs.

Newcastle currently sit third in the table, level on points with Manchester United and a point ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand. Liverpool are currently on a seven-game winning streak ahead of their final two games against Aston Villa and Southampton.

Meanwhile Newcastle will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Thursday night before hosting Leicester City ahead of a final day trip to Chelsea.

After the trip to Bournemouth, The Red Devils host Chelsea and Fulham in their final two matches of the campaign. In order to finish in the top four, Newcastle need to at least equal Man United’s points tally over the next three matches or Liverpool’s over their final two games, with room to drop one point to The Reds depending on goal difference.