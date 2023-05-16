Nunez sat out Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Leicester City on Monday night with a foot injury as The Reds moved to within one point of Newcastle United and Manchester United in the Champions League places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The battle for the top four could go down to the wire with both Newcastle and Man United having a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side. Nunez was a late withdrawal for the match at the King Power Stadium with Klopp hoping to have him back available this weekend.

“[Sunday] we trained and he looked okay and then after training he said he feels something in his foot, in his big toe,” Klopp said.

“So then we had to make a decision because we are two hours, 45 minutes away from Liverpool and we had to make a decision about the squad and we did that, so he was not involved. He wants to support the team but was not available.”

Klopp was then asked whether Nunez risks being out for the final two matches of the season against Villa and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, I don’t think so,” added the Liverpool boss. “The session didn’t look like that but after the session he felt it more than before and so we have to assess that in more detail.”