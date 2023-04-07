News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
5 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
45 minutes ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
2 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
3 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Manchester United fans unhappy with appointment of Newcastle United fan

Manchester United fans have voiced their concerns on social media over the appointment of Newcastle United-supporting Michael Oliver as referee for their next game.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST

The two clubs are competing for Champions League places in the final two months of the campaign, and the appointment of Oliver as match official for tomorrow’s Premier League fixture against Everton has sparked a backlash on social media.

Read More
Eddie Howe reveals Alexander Isak's reaction to Newcastle United team decision
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle are third in the Premier League, and above Erik ten Hag’s fourth-placed side on goal difference, ahead of tomorrow’s fixture away to Brentford.

Most Popular

One Red Devil supporter posted a photograph of Ashington-born Oliver, 38, in a Newcastle shirt on Twitter – and asked the Football Association and Premier League how it was allowed given his support for their rivals.

Oliver, like every Premier League referee, is not allowed to officiate games involving the club he supports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I never referee Newcastle games,” Oliver told the Daily Mail in 2021 when Newcastle were in a relegation battle. “We have to declare if we have an allegiance to any club – or if a family member works at a club.

“You can’t do any match involving that team, and I can’t do Sunderland, either, for obvious reasons.

Referee Michael Oliver.Referee Michael Oliver.
Referee Michael Oliver.

“Because Newcastle are invariably involved in a relegation battle, when you get to March or April, it means I can’t referee anyone around them towards the bottom three.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If Newcastle needed a point to survive, and the team they were fighting to get above was, say, Villa, I couldn’t referee Villa’s game either. I wouldn’t want to. It’s not worth the hassle.”

Michael OliverPremier LeagueManchester UnitedFootball AssociationChampions LeagueEvertonTwitterBrentford