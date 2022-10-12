News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Manchester United hit by fresh injury doubt ahead of Newcastle United match as four ruled out

Manchester United are set to have several players missing from Sunday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford (2pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 4:25pm

Scott McTominay is suspended after accruing five yellow cards while Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss the match through injury.

Erik ten Hag is also sweating on the fitness of Anthony Martial after going off in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Everton with a back problem.

Martial will miss Thursday night’s Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia before being assessed ahead of the weekend.

Antony of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Most Popular

The Frenchman has not trained so far this week as the Man United boss said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday: “Not [training] today, we will see how it develops for Sunday.”

Read More

Read More
Newcastle United star gives fresh insight into the latest training ground upgrad...

Newcastle also have several players set to miss the match with Alexander Isak (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring), Karl Darlow (ankle), Matt Ritchie (calf) and Emil Krafth (ACL) all out.

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueOld TraffordScott McTominay