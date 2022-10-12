Manchester United hit by fresh injury doubt ahead of Newcastle United match as four ruled out
Manchester United are set to have several players missing from Sunday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford (2pm kick-off).
Scott McTominay is suspended after accruing five yellow cards while Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss the match through injury.
Erik ten Hag is also sweating on the fitness of Anthony Martial after going off in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Everton with a back problem.
Martial will miss Thursday night’s Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia before being assessed ahead of the weekend.
The Frenchman has not trained so far this week as the Man United boss said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday: “Not [training] today, we will see how it develops for Sunday.”
Newcastle also have several players set to miss the match with Alexander Isak (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring), Karl Darlow (ankle), Matt Ritchie (calf) and Emil Krafth (ACL) all out.