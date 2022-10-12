Scott McTominay is suspended after accruing five yellow cards while Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss the match through injury.

Erik ten Hag is also sweating on the fitness of Anthony Martial after going off in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Everton with a back problem.

Martial will miss Thursday night’s Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia before being assessed ahead of the weekend.

Antony of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Frenchman has not trained so far this week as the Man United boss said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday: “Not [training] today, we will see how it develops for Sunday.”