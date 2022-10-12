The Daily Mail report that the Premier League club is set to appoint a chief commercial officer. Commercial revenues flatlined during Mike Ashley’s 14 years as owner, which ended last October when the club was taken over in a £305million deal.

Newcastle’s new ownership team are looking to quickly grow commercial incomes so the club can invest in the squad while working within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. The club, which has already invested more than £200million in players, is looking for new commercial partners and sponsorship deals to improve its balance sheet.

Speaking after the takeover was completed, co-owner Amanda Staveley said: “We’re going to do a full review of all the club, not just on the footballing side, but the commercial side (too).”

A sports betting firm announced a new “partnership” with the club last month.