Manchester United price Jesse Lingard out of Newcastle United loan move

Eddie Howe wants to sign Lingard, on the fringes of Ralf Rangnick’s squad, until the end of the season.

Relegation-threatened Newcastle recently made an improved offer for the 29-year-old, who had an exceptional loan spell at West Ham United last year.

However, Manchester United have quoted what the club feel is an exhorbitant fee for a six-month loan – and Newcastle are exploring other options.

Lingard – who is out of contract in the summer – is understood to be keen on a loan move, but decision rests with the club’s hierarchy, who may now see Newcastle as a longer-term threat following October’s takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). A relegation, of course, would set the ambitious project back at least one year.

Speaking last week, head coach Howe stressed that Newcastle, also frustrated in their attempts to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, had lists of “alternative targets”.

“We're looking at all alternative targets,” said Howe. “Please don't think I'm sat there with a list of one player – and that's the only player that we would go for.”

On the prices the club, now 80%-owned by PIF, was being quoted, Howe added: “I think we are facing inflated prices because of January, and possibly also because of our name, but that’s something we have to deal with.”

Jesse Lingard.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly bid £33million for 24-year-old Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

