Manchester United set for quadruple boost as Newcastle United sweat on key player for Carabao Cup final
Manchester United could welcome four players back for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United next Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).
Anthony Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay all missed Man United’s 2-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday but Erik Ten Hag expects the trio to be back in time for the match at Wembley Stadium. The Red devils will also see Casemiro return from a three-match suspension, just as Newcastle will welcome back Bruno Guimaraes from a three-match ban.
Before facing Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, Man United host Leicester City on Sunday before welcoming Barcelona to Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League fixture next Thursday.
And when providing an update on Martial, Anthony and McTominay, Ten Hag said: “It looks good. They are on the way back. They are on the training ground individually. They are making progress."
While Man United are set for a boost in time for the cup final, Newcastle have suffered a recent injury blow with Joe Willock suffering a hamstring injury against Bournemouth that could rule him out for the final.
A further update on Willock’s condition will be provided by Eddie Howe ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool at St James’s Park (5:30pm kick-off).
Howe will also be hoping to have Callum Wilson back in contention after he missed the 1-1 draw against The Cherries with a hamstring issue. Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett will also be pushing to be back involved to be named in the Newcastle squad for the cup final.