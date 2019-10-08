Manchester United set to spend their way out of crisis – and it could be bad news for Newcastle United
Manchester United are looking spend big in the January transfer window to arrest their Premier League decline – and that could turn out to be bad news for Newcastle United.
According to various reports in the national newspapers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears for his job – but that does not mean the Red Devils will not spend regardless when the winter window opens up.
And should Solskjaer remain at Old Trafford, Sean Longstaff remains a target.
It is understood Man United tabled a bid of £25million, rising to £30million for the player, and later in the summer window increased that offer verbally.
But Newcastle United were in no mood to sell, and would have a similar stance in January.
In fact, the club are keen to tie down Longstaff, and brother Matty Longstaff, down to longer term, increased salary deals.
ESPN reporter Mark Ogden is sure money will be spent in January by the Red Devils’ hierarchy.
“It’s Man Utd, they’ll go out and sign players in January to get out of the mess,” he said.
“The problems run deeper at the club than the current squad.
“It probably goes back to Sir Alex’s days, when he made bad signings in the transfer market - Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, they’re still there in all intensive purposes. Why?
“They haven’t made the right decisions in ten years or so now.”
According to manager Steve Bruce, Sean Longstaff has his best game of the season against the club who have been heavily linked with the player in the last six months.