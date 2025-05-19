Getty Images

Marc Guehi has addressed his contract situation at Selhurst Park on the weekend he led his side to FA Cup glory.

Guehi captained the Eagles at Wembley as they lifted their first ever major trophy with a win over Manchester City. Just over two months after Newcastle United ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy, Palace also ended their long wait and continued the trend of records being smashed in major finals across Europe.

As Guehi and his teammates celebrated their triumph at Wembley, attention elsewhere may have turned to the future of some of Palace’s key players. Guehi, who was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer, is chief among those being linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer.

Palace rejected multiple bids from St James’ Park for the England international last summer as they were determined to keep hold of their key man. A decision that would ultimately help deliver them major silverware.

Marc Guehi delivers contract update

Guehi’s future has been a talking point ever since last summer’s transfer window closed with him remaining as a Palace player. 12 months on, and speculation over his future remains strong as he prepares to enter the final year of his current contract.

If no extension can be agreed between the club and player, then Guehi could leave Selhurst Park as a free agent next summer. That is an eventuality that Palace will be desperate to avoid and one that may force them into selling the defender this summer.

Asked about his future in the aftermath of Palace’s Wembley win, Guehi said: “The most important thing is always doing the best I can for this football club. I come in every day and I try to be the same. I try to work hard.

“This football club has given me a lot and I'm still under contract at this football club so my focus is always at this football club. The most important thing is just doing the best I can and seeing what the future holds.”

Whilst Newcastle United were Guehi’s only suitors last summer, it is likely that they will face stiff competition for his signature this time around if they decide to reignite their interest in him. Dean Huijsen’s confirmed move to Real Madrid has seen him struck off the list of a number of clubs eyeing defensive additions this summer, with Guehi likely to have replaced him at the top of a number of shortlists.

Along with Newcastle United, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Guehi as they begin a complete defensive transformation under Arne Slot. The Reds are expected to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, whilst they are also exploring a deal for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in Guehi - four years after selling the defender, who rose through the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge, to Palace. The Eagles face Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night before ending their season at Anfield next weekend.