Marc Guehi could still leave Crystal Palace this month amid transfer interest from Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Newcastle made Guehi a top transfer target last summer but failed to strike a deal with Palace despite submitting a club-record bid in excess of £60million for the England international.

A year on and Guehi is into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park with Palace so far unable to strike an agreement with their captain over a new contract. As a result, there is a real risk one of Palace’s top players could leave the club for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

The 25-year-old defender has helped The Eagles win the FA Cup and the Community Shield so far in 2025 as part of the most successful period in the club’s history. Although an FA Cup win would usually secure Europa League qualification, multi-club ownership issues surrounding Palace have demoted them to the Conference League with Nottingham Forest taking their place in the Europa League instead.

Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League once again this coming season after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Newcastle United set to complete defensive signing

Newcastle are set to complete the signing of Malick Thiaw from AC Milan this week after agreeing a deal worth around £35million, including add-ons for the 24-year-old. Like Guehi, Thiaw was also targeted by Newcastle last summer.

Thiaw is set to join up with the Newcastle squad this week in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa. The Magpies will now turn to other targets with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa a top target as head coach Eddie Howe looks to sign a forward.

While Newcastle’s interest in Guehi has cooled this summer compared to last, with no formal talks taking place, the club are still understood to be monitoring the defender’s situation.

Despite the arrival of Thiaw, Newcastle would ideally look to sign another centre-back. Thiaw will be viewed as a defensive replacement for Lloyd Kelly, who was already at the club when The Magpies were trying to sign Guehi last summer.

There are also question marks over Newcastle’s other centre-back options with Sven Botman struggling with injury over the past couple of seasons along with Jamaal Lascelles, while Dan Burn and Fabian Schar both turn 34 next season.

Crystal Palace chairman makes bombshell Marc Guehi admission

Speaking moments after Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool, chairman Steve Parish admitted that Guehi could be sold before the September 1 transfer deadline.

"We'd have to do [cash in on Guehi], of course," said Parish when asked about the defender’s future if a new contract is not agreed.

"For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it's a problem for us unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn't afford to lose both. We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

"We'll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind."

Palace rejected a proposal worth over £60million for Guehi from Newcastle last summer but would almost certainly accept a lower fee a year on given the situation.

BBC Sport have reported that Palace would accept around £40million for Guehi with Premier League champions Liverpool, who lost to Palace in the Community Shield on penalties on Sunday, interested.

There has been plenty of friction between Newcastle and Liverpool on the transfer front this summer. Liverpool’s intrest in Alexander Isak has unsettled the Newcastle striker and has left head coach Eddie Howe without his top scorer heading into the new season.

Liverpool also hijacked Newcastle’s move for Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt and will now look to beat them to the signing of Guehi before September 1.