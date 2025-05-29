Marc Guehi continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United - a year after the Magpies missed out on his signature.

Last summer’s transfer window, in the north east anyway, was dominated by Newcastle United’s pursuit of Guehi. The Palace man emerged as their top target, but the Eagles stood firm on their refusal to allow him to leave Selhurst Park.

A year on and that looks to have paid dividends for Palace as they lifted the FA Cup with a win over Manchester City. A mid-table finish also ensured they avoided any relegation worries.

However, Guehi now has just 13 months left on his contract with the Eagles and whilst Palace will again be reluctant to see him leave the club, they are faced with a huge decision. They can keep him at the club and risk losing him on a free transfer next summer, or cash in on him this year and risk losing their captain before a season which will see them play Europa League football.

The latest on Newcastle United’s interest in Marc Guehi

After missing out on Guehi’s signature last summer, and seeing Dean Huijsen sign for Real Madrid this year, Guehi has again emerged as a top target for the Magpies. Bids of more than £60m were rejected by Palace last summer and whilst it is unlikely they will have to pay as much as that this time around to secure his signature, it is likely that they will have to go close to paying a club-record fee to finally get a deal sealed.

The Telegraph report that Newcastle are ‘ready to swoop’ for both Guehi and Bryan Mbeumo this summer. That report comes in the wake of Eddie Howe revealing his desire to see the Magpies act with speed in the transfer market.

“Speed is key for us and I have reiterated that many times internally,” Howe said. “Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long.”

Marc Guehi contract latest

Newcastle’s chances of signing Guehi this summer remain alive as long as he does not put pen to paper on a new deal at Selhurst Park. With just one year remaining, this summer could be Palace’s last opportunity to receive any money for the defender.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Guehi’s future at the club, Oliver Glasner said recently: “I don't want to comment on individual players.

“We could talk about Marc Guehi, we could talk about Dean Henderson, we could talk about Adam Wharton, we could talk about Jean-Philippe Mateta, Daniel Munoz, Ismaila Sarr who played an incredible, outstanding season for us. We won't sell all of them.”

That message followed an admission from Glasner back in April that the club and Guehi had been discussing a new deal before he had even joined the club. Guehi will not represent England in their upcoming matches against Andorra and Senegal, however, after suffering an injury during the FA Cup final.