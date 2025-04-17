Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish was very vocal about Marc Guehi's future amid links to Newcastle United last summer | Getty Images

Newcastle United were again beneficiaries of a Marc Guehi own-goal as they thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 at St James’ Park.

Just minutes after Eberechi Eze missed a penalty to tie the scores level at 1-1, Crystal Palace found themselves trailing by two goals when Guehi inadvertently deflected the ball beyond his own goalkeeper. Within ten minutes of that ball hitting the back of the net, Palace found themselves four goals down courtesy of strikes from Harvey Barnes and Fabian Schar.

Whilst many will reflect on Eze’s missed penalty as the decisive moment of the match, Guehi’s unfortunate own goal will also go down as a pivotal moment of the contest. The 24-year-old missed Palace’s defeat against Manchester City on Saturday through suspension, but couldn’t prevent his side again conceding five on the road at St James’ Park.

His own goal in the 38th minute on Tyneside also marked the second time he had scored an own goal against Newcastle United this season having also put through his own net in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park back in November. According to Opta, Guehi has become just the second ever Premier League player to score an own goal in home and away games against the same club since Jamie Carragher against Tottenham Hotspur during the 1998/99 season.

Steve Parish’s Marc Guehi comments

Guehi’s two own goals against the Magpies come after the St James’ Park outfit spent the vast majority of the 2024 summer transfer window exploring a deal to sign him. The Magpies saw any interest rebuffed by the Eagles, however, with chairman Steve Parish appearing on television on multiple occasions to deny that Palace would sell the defender.

“If you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money,” Parish said back in August, before adding a few days later: “I said it in the week, Marc is a great player and we are a club that have to accept where we are right now.

“We are not a destination, we are somewhere you travel through and if we get the right bids for players, in the right order, then we need to look at them. We haven't got that at the moment.”

A year on, and there is still interest from Tyneside in Guehi. However, unlike last summer, they will not dedicate all their attention on signing the England international with him just one of a number of targets they will assess when the summer window opens.

Palace’s negotiating position was fairly strong last summer, with Guehi having just impressed for England at Euro 2024. 12 months on, though, and Guehi still has not signed a new deal and has entered the final 18-months of his deal at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner admitted earlier this month that talks were ongoing although progress on a new deal had not been made. Chelsea and Liverpool have also shown an interest in signing Guehi this summer, with Palace now facing a huge decision on whether to sell him this summer, for much less than they would have received from the Magpies had a deal been agreed in 2024, or risk losing him on a free next year.