Sven Botman is pushing towards a return to action - with Newcastle United set to face Aston Villa in a huge Premier League clash this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Botman hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since their win over Arsenal in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting back in February. He was nearing a return in March, but a fresh setback ensured he would spend a few more weeks on the sidelines.

Having named the same starting XI in their last six outings, matches that have elicited six wins, it’s not a guarantee that Botman would walk straight back into the starting side, but having him back will be a huge boost ahead of their Premier League run-in.

Here, we take a look at Botman’s current injury situation and the rest of Newcastle United’s sidelined players to see when they are expected back in action:

Newcastle United injury news

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season.

The defender has recently had his contract quietly extended by the club and it is hoped that means he has not played his last game for the Magpies. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short in March when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. The Dutchman was very close to making a return to action last month, but it emerged in the final training session before the clash with Brighton that he would be forced to sit out for another eight weeks as fluid was drained from his knee.

Botman is about six weeks into that eight-week recovery timeline and positive updates from the defender posted to social media suggests that a return could come sooner rather than later. Villa Park, though, may be too tough an ask with matches against Ipswich Town or Brighton a more likely return date. Estimated return date = 26/04/25 v Ipswich Town (h)

Eddie Howe update

Newcastle United confirmed on Monday that Howe would not be on the touchline for their clash against Crystal Palace or their trip to Villa Park on Saturday. Speaking to the media about the head coach, Jason Tindall said: “There’s no real update, other than what everybody knows. We know he’s [Howe] in the best possible hands, and the most important thing at this moment in time is that he rests and he recovers.

“The more he rests and recovers, the quicker he will be able to get back to lead the team. That’s the only focus at the minute, and I’m sure as and when he’s ready, he will be in contact and we will speak.”