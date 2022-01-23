Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th minute free-kickwas the difference between the sides as The Magpies secured a 1-0 win.

It was a first away win of the season for Eddie Howe’s side as they climbed to 18th in the table. For Leeds, they failed to build on back to back wins as they remained 15th.

Despite Newcastle having chances to extend their lead further in the closing stages, Bielsa commented on the away side’s supposed time-wasting.

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“[Newcastle’s time wasting] was evident, and those in charge have sufficient tools to prevent it,” he said after the match.

"[The result was] very frustrating, it was a game to show our differences, to have some consistency. It was a very important opportunity I couldn’t take advantage of.”

Leeds had 63% position but registered fewer shots than Newcastle over the course of the match.

“We had many moments to unbalance the game, and we could unbalance them a lot offensively, but we couldn’t convert,” Bielsa added.

"Normally in the games where you could score and you don’t, some detail unbalances the game against you, and I have the sensation that this is what happened. Even if in the last 15 minutes we failed to create enough danger, prior to that, in the rest of the game we had done sufficient to be ahead.

“We always got to the final third with ease, we could pick the final pass, whether it be from out wide or through the centre. In the closing of the game we were lacking in clarity, we lost the capacity to go on the outside, I changed Raphinha and Harrison’s sides - swapped them.

"I saw that all the play was going down the left, and Raphinha is our most unbalancing player, and from there on, all the opposite happened.

"And from there on, the ball started going down to the right, where Raphinha was playing initially. That prevented us from getting in behind on both sides.

“We didn't create sufficient danger.”

