Marco Silva clause ‘revealed’ ahead of Newcastle United clash as West Ham linked
Fulham could lose Marco Silva for just £8.6m this summer after details of a reported release clause in his contract were revealed by the Sun. Silva took charge at Craven Cottage in July 2021 and helped them to promotion from the Championship in his first season before solidifying them as a Premier League side last term.
The Cottagers are all-but safe from relegation again this season and could even qualify for European football should they enjoy a good end to the campaign. His work at the club has attracted the attention of clubs looking for a new manager and he was heavily-linked with a role at Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli last summer.
The 46-year-old, however, opted instead to sign a new contract with Fulham, one that includes a reported £8.6m release clause in it. Despite signing this extension back in October, rumours surrounding Silva’s future at Craven Cottage have continued to swirl with West Ham recently being linked with a move for Silva.
David Moyes’ contract at the London Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season and despite leading them to a Europa Conference League triumph last season, dissatisfaction within West Ham’s fanbase, particularly after their 4-3 reverse against Newcastle United at the weekend, has continued to grow.
Whilst reports over Silva’s future continue to make headlines, he will be keen to see his side react from a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest in midweek when Fulham host Newcastle United on Saturday in a match that could prove pivotal in the race for European qualification.