Newcastle United travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, but Magpies fans are set to feel the brunt of train strikes. A wave of strikes have been planned over the weekend, affecting 16 rail companies countrywide between April 5 and April 8.

Industrial action planned by LNER on Saturday is set to impact Newcastle United fans travelling from the north east to the match. Unlike their previous trip to Craven Cottage which saw the match kick-off at 7pm on Saturday, supporters heading from the north east to the capital on April 6 would have been able to do the trip on trains there and back on the same day.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, this latest wave of strike action means that is now unlikely with trains expected to be cancelled and a severely reduced service to be in operation. Services from Newcastle to the capital have all now sold out whilst there is just one train at 6:27pm leaving King’s Cross that gives supporters a chance to get back to the north east after full-time.

This industrial action is still set to go ahead, although strikes affecting the London underground that were initially planned to take place on Monday 8 April have been called off. Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said: "We are pleased that Aslef has withdrawn its planned industrial action on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May.