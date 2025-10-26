Newcastle United v Fulham: Marco Silva’s side fell to a late defeat at St James’ Park on Saturday courtesy of Bruno Guimaraes’ late strike.

Marco Silva believes Newcastle United’s substitutes helped turn the tide of the game in their favour on Saturday as a late Bruno Guimaraes strike secured all three points for Eddie Howe’s side.

Fulham reacted well to falling behind to Jacob Murphy’s strike in the first-half to equalise through Sasa Lukic. That goal seemed like being enough for the Cottagers to leave the north east with a point, but up stepped Newcastle United’s captain to secure a late win and inflict a fourth-straight Premier League defeat onto Silva and his side.

Fulham will have left Newcastle disappointed not to have anything to show for their efforts, and Silva revealed post-match his belief that his side were in control of proceedings before Guimaraes’ winner: “They put us under pressure, but not with the big chances, apart from one header from Bruno, not massive chances for them.

“The game was more with them on the front foot, but under control from us. And one mistake again, a mistake that we cannot do. And they punished us in a counter attack moment, when you have to do the basics well, and we didn't.

“We have to face it. We have to improve, clearly. The collective feelings from ourselves is that we were good, but we want more. I don't like to take positives when the things are so simple to do, and we didn't do so well, like this afternoon.”

Marco Silva bemoans gamechanging Newcastle United decision

After heartbreaking late defeats against Arsenal and Liverpool earlier this season, the vast majority of the 52,125 at St James’ Park on Saturday would have left with a skip in their step, delighted that their team had finally come away on the right end of a last minute goal. Fulham and Silva, though, left disappointed with the Portuguese manager revealing that the hosts’ options off the bench was the moment that swung the tie in Newcastle United’s favour.

“The reaction of the team was very good, I have to say.” Silva continued. “Coming for the end of the first half, we were feeling that we had a chance with Raúl, a good chance with Emile as well. Good corner where Raúl was alone to equalise the game.

“And the reaction in the second half went in the same direction. We scored a good goal, again, under our identity, our principles – switching very well the game from one side to the other, the right bodies inside the box. And we did it very well, very good goal from us.

“And after the game restarted, both teams were trying to win the game. They matched us, we matched them. They started to take more risks as well. They pressed us high, they put a lot of energy in the attack line.

“They were able to change all three players in their attack line. They were able to put a player like [Sandro] Tonali in the middle of the park, too.

“It’s their reality, and our reality right now is that moment could be a moment for us with Rodrigo or with one of the two right wingers, to freshen up our frontline. We are not able to do it. We are not in conditions to do it right now.”