Marco Silva highlights Newcastle United's biggest strengths after penalty anger

Eddie Howe’s side are third in the Premier League, and a point behind champions Manchester CIty, following a 1-0 win yesterday. Substiutute Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute winner for Newcastle after Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a penalty for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silva – who felt that referee Robert Jones should have sent off Dan Burn for a challenge on Andreas Pereira in the box – pointed to United's “physicality and quality” after the game.

"I have to say Newcastle's physicality and quality is really good,” said Fuham’s head coach, who was unhappy that his team had been asked to play three days earlier.

“From the first minutes, we demonstrated our quality. We didn’t have enough time to prepare well. Newcastle were much fresher than us. We never lost our organisation. We showed always that we were very compact as a block. Unlucky afternoon for us. Credit to Newcastle, they are a really strong side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silva pointed to the threat Newcastle posed a set-pieces given the height in Howe’s team.

“I mentioned their quality, and we know that it’s always tough to come here to play,” said Silva. “They’re in a good moment, like us. They are a really physical team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham head coach Marco Silva embraces Eddie Howe, his Newcastle United countre-art, before yesterday's game.

"Not just their quality, they are really physical. Not just in open play, set-pieces as well. You have to give credit to them as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad