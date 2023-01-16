Adidas representatives, report the Daily Telegraph, were at St James’s Park for last week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City.

Newcastle are in the second year of a long-term deal with Castore which was signed when the club was owned by Mike Ashley. Darren Eales, appointed chief executive officer by United’s new owners last year, was asked earlier this season whether the club would look to change kit manufacturer.

Eales – who worked with Adidas while at Atlanta United – hinted that his immediate priority was an “improved” relationship with Castore.

“I’ve just obviously started with the club, and Castore are our current partners,” Eales told BBC Radio Newcastle. “They’re our partners for, you know, a contractually-committed period.

"They’re a company that I’m going to go and visit. I want to chat with them, and talk with them, and try to be the best partners that we can with them, and vice versa. I’m a great believer that it’s all about having that communication.

"From my perspective, we’ve got Castore as a partner that has shown commitment to the club from before I was here, before ownership was here. And, from my perspective, they’ve been great club partners, but we’ll always look, because you can always improve.

Newcastle United's kits are manufactured by Castore.

"It’ll be ‘how can we help Castore? How can Castore help the club?’. We’re working together, we’re partners. It’s great for both parties the better we can do.”

