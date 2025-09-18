Marcus Rashford scored twice as Barcelona defeated Newcastle | Getty Images

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was full of praise for Marcus Rashford and his side following Thursday’s 2-1 win at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona at St James’ Park.

A Marcus Rashford brace in the second half put Barcelona 2-0 ahead before Anthony Gordon pulled back a late consolation for The Magpies.

Newcastle started the game on the front foot, but Barcelona absorbed the pressure and punished the home side in the second half.

Eddie Howe’s side will now be looking to respond in their next Champions League match at Union Saint-Gilloise on October 1.

Hansi Flick reacts to Barcelona win v NUFC

Flick was warned by the likes of Rashford and Andreas Christensen about the atmosphere at St James’ Park ahead of the match, having not experienced it previously.

But it ultimately couldn’t help The Magpies take anything from the match on the night.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere,” Flick admitted. “We saw how Newcastle were playing with high intensity. It's what we expected. We had the confidence and believed in our strengths.

"It's very important to get three points from the beginning of the season. Last year, we lost to Monaco. It helps us to get better and better.”

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United in the summer and opened his account for the Catalan club with a header from Jules Kounde’s cross before making it 2-0 with a stunning strike from distance.

"We always see [this from Rashford] in training and we saw it today,” Flick added. “I'm happy for him. In the offence, we have a lot of good players and he's one. I'm happy to have him. He gives us more options to follow the match. It's great to have him.

"These two goals will help a lot to get Marcus to the next step. It's so important he has the confidence and feels OK. These goals are unbelievable for him for the next steps.

“I spoke with him [in the summer] and told him I wanted him. For me, his is an outstanding player.”

Marcus Rashford reacts to Barcelona brace with ‘refreshing’ Man Utd dig

When asked about playing and scoring for Barcelona, Rashford said: “Amazing experience. I've always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. We want to win as much as possible.

"They [fans] want to see the team win and play good football. [St James’ Park] isn't an easy place to play football. The first half was cagey. It's very difficult to play against this team.

"It was a split second, I felt there was a gap. I thought try to get a shot off. Their player was trying to block it, so I tried to lift it. I knew when I caught it it would take the keeper some going to stop it.

"100% I'm full of excitement. I'm very motivated and determined. The quality we have in the team excites me. It's so refreshing to play with these players."

A not so subtle dig at the end from Rashford there at his former Manchester United teammates.