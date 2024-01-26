Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka may leave the club this summer, according to his agent David Zika.

The 35-year-old has 18 months left on his current contract at St James' Park and has spent the majority of the past two seasons as second-choice to Nick Pope. But an injury to Pope has thrust Dubravka back into the starting line-up, where he is set to remain at least until Pope returns in the Spring.

Dubravka has started each of the last 10 matches for Newcastle. While the Slovakian has put in impressive displays against the likes of Liverpool and Sunderland in recent matches, The Magpies' form has dipped significantly with eight defeats and 21 goals conceded.

The goalkeeper's recent displays have cooled any talk of a goalkeeper signing this transfer window, with the likes of David De Gea and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale previously linked. And with Dubrakva's contract set to expire next summer, Newcastle could look to negotiate a new deal.

Martin Dubravka in action for Newcastle United.

Despite that, Dubravka's agent has admitted the player could still look at options elsewhere come the summer.

Zika said via Sport.sk and i News: “Mato [Dubravka] is satisfied that he has the necessary minutes, but the truth is also that if Nick Pope comes back, United will have two quality goalkeepers and only one can play.

“I dare say that he will finish this season in Newcastle. I personally think, and we talked about it with him, that now he has excellent timing for everything. He’s playing, he’s getting better and better in every game, then the European Championships will come and he’ll only have a year left on his contract.

“If he wins the [Euros] in Germany, he can get into an excellent position and either negotiate better conditions in Newcastle, or he will look for another challenge, but we are already ahead of that.

“I can imagine that Newcastle will offer him a contract extension for a year or two. In England, goalkeepers mature like wine and their loyalty is viewed very positively.”

Dubrakva joined Manchester United on loan in the summer of 2022 but decided to cut his spell at Old Trafford short after starting just two Carabao Cup matches. It was enough to earn him a Carabao Cup winners medal after Man United beat Newcastle 2-0 in last year's final at Wembley Stadium.

Dubravka made his first start of the season for Newcastle in a 3-0 Carabao Cup against Man United at Old Trafford back in November. He also returned to Premier League action after Pope was forced off with a dislocated shoulder in The Magpies' 1-0 win over Erik ten Hag's side the following month.

But Zika hasn't ruled out another Premier League move in the summer.

“It is not excluded that Mato will want to look somewhere else," he added. He is working to make his position as good as possible during the summer.