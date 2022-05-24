Only Liverpool and Manchester City picked up more points than Newcastle in 2022, despite Eddie Howe’s side sitting 19th in the table at the start of the year.

Sunday’s 2-1 win at Burnley capped off a remarkable turnaround for United to finish the season 11th in the Premier League table.

After missing the opening months of the campaign due to injury, Dubravka returned to the Newcastle starting line-up at Arsenal in late November and has been in the side ever since.

Newcastle United's Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka catches the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Magpies hadn’t won a game or kept a clean sheet prior to Dubravka’s return, but they ended the campaign with an impressive 13 wins and seven clean sheets to claim their highest points total since 2014.

And against Burnley, Dubravka was kept busy in the second half as the home side fought for their Premier League status.

"I knew I'd be busy!” Dubravka told reporters in the mixed zone following the win at Turf Moor. "That's what you expect from Burnley to try to beat us with long balls but I'm just so happy we won the game.

"I had a feeling it would be like that. You could see they were going to give everything in the last 15 minutes.

"I think we defended so well and we were also so dangerous going forward. I was so happy we were safe with a few games to go.

"The win at Burnley showed how we have grown as a team, it shows our character too.”

After mathematically securing Premier League survival with two games to go, Newcastle ended the season by picking up consecutive victories against Arsenal and Burnley.

“For the last few games, a lot of people might have thought 'oh they're on holiday' but we have proved we weren't,” added the Newcastle goalkeeper. "I am so happy to give something back."

"People did talk about us going to Burnley as a decider maybe. But it was good to win it and in the second half of the season we showed we have quality players and we could get results when we needed them.

"We know where we were and we have come from a tough place. So to finish the season in 11th is massive for us."

Newcastle will now be hoping to push on, break into the top half of the table and challenge for the European places next season.

Dubravka has been linked with a move away from Newcastle amid reports of a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

But the 33-year-old is happy on Tyneside and wants to play his part in a bright future under head coach Eddie Howe.

"Yeah, I think it will be [bright],” he added. “We have shown how we have improved under this manager.

"Now we are already looking forward to next season and where we can finish, what we can achieve. I know that we are just at the beginning of the new era.

“But hopefully we can bring back the good times to Newcastle.”

