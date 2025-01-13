Martin Dubravka responds to Newcastle United 'transfer request'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin Dubravka has responded to the ‘love’ he was shown by Newcastle United supporters at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Dubravka started the 3-1 FA Cup third-round win against Bromley, making it nine wins from nine appearances for the goalkeeper this season. During the match, the sell-out home crowd chanted Dubravka’s name and even issued a transfer request amid strong links with a move to Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

“Martin Dubravka, we want you to stay,” echoed around the stands at St James’ Park as Newcastle look to settle the goalkeeper’s future.

In response, Dubravka took to social media to post an image of himself applauding the supporters along with the message: “Thank you to all NUFC fans for your love and support you give me, means a lot 🙏🏼into the next round ⚽️🧤 @nufc.”

Newcastle will travel to Birmingham City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on the weekend of February 8.

In the meantime, Newcastle hope Dubravka will remain at the club with the goalkeeper set to start the upcoming Premier League match at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening (7:30pm kick-off). Dubravka is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season but has been in talks with the club following the offer from Al-Shabab.

He is free to agree a pre-contract deal with any foreign club this month.

When asked if the crowd’s request for Dubravka to stay at St James’ Park on Sunday will have helped Newcastle’s cause in keeping the goalkeeper, head coach Eddie Howe responded: “Yeah, I don't think there was a cause that I necessarily needed helping with.

“I think everyone sees how well Martin's played in the recent run that we've had. He's been pivotal to it.

“It's a difficult situation that arose. Obviously, Martin's out of contract, that would be the big thing. Hopefully we can find a solution that keeps him happy.”

Dubravka’s place in the starting line-up will come under threat when Nick Pope returns from a knee ligament injury later this month. Pope has been Newcastle’s preferred No. 1 goalkeeper since his arrival from Burnley in 2022 but the club’s impressive run of form with Dubravka between the sticks has not gone unnoticed.