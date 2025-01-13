Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United opted not to take any risks with four players against Bromley on Sunday.

Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock were all rested for the FA Cup third round clash at St James’ Park. Isak and Botman missed training ahead of the match after suffering with muscle issues in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at Arsenal.

Isak was withdrawn with a hamstring injury while Botman completed the game with a groin issue at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. Jacob Murphy also picked up a knock while Joe Willock pulled out of the match after picking up a training ground injury.

Explaining the absences, Howe said: “Yeah, Joe just felt something in training yesterday. I think it's a muscular problem. I don't think it's serious.

“It was enough for us not to take the risk with him today. Similar with Alex, Sven, Jacob Murphy - all four of them.”

All four players will be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off). Newcastle head into the game looking to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions for the first time in the modern era.

Harvey Barnes scored the winner at Wolves back in August but was withdrawn against Bromley with a muscle issue. Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson remain sidelined for Newcastle due to injury while Emil Krafth and Nick Pope are expected to be back in contention in the upcoming matches.

If passed fit, Isak will be looking to continue his record and score for the eighth successive Premier League match for Newcastle - breaking a club record.