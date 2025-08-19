Newcastle United latest news: Newly promoted Burnley and Leeds United had an ex-Magpie each in their first Premier League matchday squads.

Sean Longstaff and Martin Dubravka made their Premier League debuts for Leeds United and Burnley respectively at the weekend following summer transfer moves from St James’ Park. Longstaff was picked up by Leeds for £12m earlier this summer in a move which gave the Magpies much needed finances to go out and sign new players.

Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa has since been brought in as his replacement, whilst their signing of Malick Thiaw from Aston Villa was helped by funds from Longstaff’s sale. Dubravka, meanwhile, had fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park and was signed by the Clarets to replace James Trafford who departed for Manchester City.

Both players had been mainstays in the Magpies first-team for a number of years, with Dubravka making his Premier League debut for Newcastle United in 2018 and Longstaff a year later. Here, we take a look at how Longstaff and Dubravka fared during their first games for their new clubs - including how the Slovakian made a piece of unwanted history.

Martin Dubravka makes unwanted Premier League history

Dubravka started for Scott Parker’s side on Saturday, but couldn’t help his side avoid a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Two goals from Richarlison and a Brennan Johnson strike earned Thomas Frank a win in his first league match in charge of Spurs.

During that match, however, Dubravka became the first Premier League goalkeeper to be penalised by a new eight-second rule. This rule has been implemented to help speed up the game with goalkeepers allowed just eight seconds from taking control of the ball before they release it.

The referee will count down the final five seconds and if a keeper still has the ball in their arms, then a corner kick will be awarded to the opposition team. This happened on Saturday when Michael Oliver judged that Dubravka had held onto the ball for too long. Fortunately for Burnley and Dubravka, Spurs did not score from the resulting corner kick.

Speaking about the incident on Ref Watch , Dermot Gallagher said: “If you watch, he really does take too long,” he said.

“I sometimes get a bit concerned when people say eight seconds, because you don’t want to have a stopwatch on it – ‘oh, he’s taken 8.2 seconds, he’s got to be penalised’.

“But if you look at this, he’s making no attempt to get rid of the ball so the referee pulls him up and gives a corner.”

Gallagher added: “I think it’s a deterrent, that’s what it’s for.

“No referee wants to apply that rule, they want to see the goalkeeper get rid of the ball. It’s to speed up the game and get the ball back in play faster.”

Sean Longstaff has to be patient for Leeds United start

Longstaff had to wait for his season to get underway at Elland Road. Leeds’ clash with Everton was picked for broadcast on Monday Night Football and was the tenth game of the weekend.

The former Magpies midfielder started on the bench and was only introduced to proceedings very late on by Daniel Farke. His role was to help his new side see out a 1-0 lead given to them by Lukas Nmecha’s late penalty.