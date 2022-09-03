Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old goalkeeper completed a season-long loan switch to Manchester United with an option to make the deal permanent. He will wear the No. 31 shirt at Old Trafford for the 2022-23 campaign.

The summer arrival of Nick Pope at Newcastle saw Dubravka lose his place as Newcastle’s first choice between the sticks for the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t featured in a competitive match since the final match of the 2021-22 campaign at Burnley in May.

The Slovak had been Newcastle’s first choice goalkeeper since his arrival at Newcastle in 2018 but has opted to leave to be Man United’s second choice behind David De Gea.

Dubravka is expected to be named on the Manchester United bench for the Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon (4:30pm kick-off).