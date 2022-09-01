Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old midfielder also signed a new two-year deal at Newcastle before completing a season-long loan switch to Hamilton.

De Bolle has been a regular for Newcastle’s second string side and made his non-competitive first-team debut against Athletic Bilbao back in July. The Magpies won the game 2-1 at St James’s Park

John-Joe O'Toole (L) of Mansfield Town is tackled by Lucas De Bolle of Newcastle United during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Mansfield Town and Newcastle United U21 at on November 09, 2021 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

He was also named on the bench in four Premier League fixtures under Eddie Howe last season.

De Bolle joined Newcastle’s academy in 2015 and has progressed through the ranks to captain the Under-21s side while also training with the first team on several occasions.

The Scottish born midfielder reacted to his new deal as he told the club website: “I'm very happy to sign my new deal at a club where I have played for the last six years and the club me and my family have always supported.

"I have always dreamt of playing in the Premier League with Newcastle and this contract is a step in that direction and hopefully in the future I can do that.

"I am very pleased to sign with Hamilton on loan. I feel like I have had a good pre-season and going on loan now will be great for me to gain experience playing in mens' professional football and being around a first-team environment all the time.