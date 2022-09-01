Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkeeper has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan – and there is an option to make the move permanent. Dubravka’s departure follows the signing of England international Nick Pope, who started the season between the posts.

Dubravka – who joined Newcastle, initially on loan, in 2018 when Rafa Benitez was manager – labelled the move as a “special moment” in his career.

“To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career – and I can’t wait to get started and help the group achieve its ambitions,” said the 33-year-old.

“I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels. The chance to work with David De Gea, alongside Tom Heaton, is one that I’m relishing.”

Dubravka thanked Newcastle – and the club’s fans – after the move was confirmed.

“I’d like to sincerely thank everyone at Newcastle United, and especially the fans, for many great experiences over the past four-and-a-half years,” said the Slovakia international.

"I enjoyed every minute of my time there – and made amazing memories to look back on. My focus is now on helping Manchester United, and we’ll see what the future holds after I have given my all this season. I’m excited to be here.”

Newcastle reportedly have the option to recall Dubravka – who has made 130 appearances for the club – in January.

Head coach Eddie Howe spoke about Dubravka's imminent departure on Tuesday.

"From my perspective, I’m sad if Martin does leave, sad to see him go,” said Howe. “It’s certainly not something we necessarily wanted, but we understand that there’s always two sides to every story.

“It’s not always about what I want – or the club wants. You have to understand the player’s position as well.