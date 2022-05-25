Martin Dubravka’s stunning save against Manchester City nominated for Premier League award

Dubravka has been nominated for the Premier League Save of the Season for his stunning effort to deny Gabriel Jesus’ close-range header.

Manchester City won the clash at St James’s Park 4-0 back in December, however, the scoreline could have been a lot larger had it not been for the efforts of the Slovakian in goal.

Dubravka, who kept eight clean sheets this season, has been nominated alongside Alisson, Bernd Leno, Edouard Mendy, Aaron Ramsdale, Emiliano Martinez, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and David de Gea who bags himself two nominations for stops against Wolves and Leicester City.

You can watch the save here and Newcastle supporters can vote for Dubravka to win the award by following the link.

Eddie Howe, who was nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season, was pipped by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp yesterday.