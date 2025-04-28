Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Matheus Cunha has spoken about his commitment to Wolverhampton Wanderers amid strong transfer links to Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cunha has attracted plenty of transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window after signing a new contract in January that includes a release clause worth around £64million.

Newcastle have been monitoring Cunha this season and will consider making a move in the summer. But The Magpies face stiff competition from Manchester United, who are understood to be leading the race for the Brazilian’s signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa and Arsenal are just some of the other clubs that have also been credited with an interest. Nottingham Forest made a move to sign Cunha from Wolves in January, but are unlikely to return in the summer.

Sky Sports have also claimed that there is interest from the Saudi Pro League in the versatile player, who has scored 17 goals for Wolves so far this season.

Fabrizio Romano provides Matheus Cunha transfer update

Although Newcastle have made Cunha a top target, Man United are already discussing personal terms with the Brazilian.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted: “Manchester United are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves as negotiations are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Personal terms are being discussed, as Man Utd are aware of more clubs keen + £62.5m release clause available. Good feelings after initial contacts between Cunha and #MUFC.”

Romano later added: “More on Matheus Cunha and Man United. The feeling between player side and club side on new meeting was very positive, after project explained and terms discussed. More meetings will be needed but Man United feel they’re leading the race for Cunha.”

While Man United are in pole position to sign Cunha, Newcastle will be hoping the potential of Champions League football and the added pull of playing alongside fellow Brazilians Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton could work in their favour. The Magpies currently sit third in the Premier League table with four games left to play but only two points separate third and sixth in the table.

The top five sides in the Premier League this season will qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League group phase. Manchester United could also qualify through winning the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matheus Cunha ‘very committed’ to Wolves

Having helped Wolves win six Premier League games in a row and secure Premier League survival, Cunha addressed his feeelings surrounding the club heading into the final few matches of the campaign.

Despite all the transfer noise, Cunha claimed: “We are very committed to this club, everyone, and want to show the fans our capacity. We're starting to get the points we deserve and show everyone our work.

“Right now it is easy to talk about [Vitor Pereira, Wolves head coach]. He came here to help us, this is the most important point. When you show these kind of things on the pitch, he has his hand in it.

"Everyone is very happy to have him and all the coaches around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always say that I am always happy to play for this team. Sometimes my emotion is too much because I love to be here.”