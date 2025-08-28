Matt Ritchie | Jason Brown.

Newcastle United latest news: Matt Ritchie has joined League One side Reading from Portsmouth.

Matt Ritchie will play his football for League One side Reading this season after joining the Royals from Portsmouth. The 35-year-old spent just one season back at Fratton Park, helping Pompey avoid relegation back to the third-tier.

However, following that single campaign at the south coast club, Ritchie was made surplus to requirements at Fratton Park after slipping down the pecking order under John Mousinho. Ritchie was subsequently left out of the Pompey squad that travelled to Slovenia for a training camp during pre-season and then left out of Portsmouth’s squad number announcement.

Having not been included in any of Mousinho’s matchday squads this season, it was just a matter of time before Ritchie secured a move away from Portsmouth, with news on Thursday confirming that he had joined League One side Reading.

Matt Ritchie joins Reading from Portsmouth

Ritchie turns 36 next month, but the former Newcastle United will embark on a new chapter of his career as he joins up Noel Hunt’s Reading as they seek a return to England’s second-tier. Ritchie, who made 215 appearances during an eight-year spell with Newcastle United, spoke about the ‘privilege’ of playing for Portsmouth again after 13 years away from his boyhood club.

“The honour of playing for Portsmouth Football Club is a privilege I will always treasure and be forever grateful for,” Ritchie told the club’s website.

“Thank you to the board and all the staff for the opportunity and to my teammates for welcoming me into the dressing room with open arms. It was a pleasure to go into battle alongside you. To the fans – you are the heartbeat of this club and the reason Fratton Park is so special. Your unwavering support means everything.

“For you to adapt Matty Taylor’s song – one I once sang from the terraces as a boy – into a chant for me was a dream come true. Those are memories I will cherish forever. Play up Pompey!”

Pompey boss John Mousinho added: “Matt played a huge role here last season to help establish us as a Championship club. He never gave anything less than 100 per cent when he pulled on the Pompey shirt and was a big presence both on and off the pitch.

“I know it meant a lot for him to return to his boyhood club and I’m sure all the fans will join me in wishing Matt the very best for the future.”

Ritchie is Reading’s 12th signing of the summer. The Royals were taken over by former Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig in May and have had a transformational summer under their new owners.

Royals boss Hunt added on the signing of the former Magpies man: “Matt is a fantastic signing for us – he’s a proven player at every level, a leader on and off the pitch, and someone who will set standards for everyone. His quality and experience of winning promotions will be invaluable. We’re delighted to get him on board.”

Ritchie could make his debut for Reading on Saturday when they host Port Vale at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.