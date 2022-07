Matt Ritchie and Jamal Lewis are not involved at the 1,500 Saalfelden Arena, Austria.

Ritchie has been left out after reporting “tightness” after a training session, while Lewis it not involved because of a calf knock.

The club describe the omissions for the first of two games in Austria as “precautionary”.

Newcastle have added 18-year-old Jay Turner-Cooke – who had been with the club’s Under-21 squad – to the tour squad.