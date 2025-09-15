Newcastle United latest news: Matt Targett has enjoyed a fine start to life at Middlesbrough following his loan move from St James’ Park during the summer.

Matt Targett scored on Saturday to help Middlesbrough preserve their unbeaten start to the season. Rob Edwards’ side may have lost their perfect record to start the campaign, but came away from Deepdale with a respectable point after it looked like the hosts had stolen the win when Jordan Storey netted in the 88th minute.

However, Sontje Hansen’s goal in injury time levelled the game once again after Targett’s earlier goal cancelled out Lewis Dobbin’s opener. Targett joined Boro on a season-long loan in the final week of the summer transfer window and began his time on Teesside well with an assist on debut against Sheffield United.

He then opened his account for his new team with a well-placed effort in Lancashire at the weekend as he started to rebuild his career after a difficult few years at Newcastle United. Targett fell down the pecking order on Tyneside as injury issues plagued his last couple of seasons as a Magpies player following his £15m move from Villa Park.

Matt Targett’s Middlesbrough admission

Targett’s strike on Saturday was the first time he had netted a goal in a competitive game since scoring for Aston Villa against Crystal Palace on 27 November 2021. The 29-year-old would move to Newcastle United just two months after that strike and didn’t register a single goal during his time on Tyneside - although he did find the Gallowgate net against Espanyol in a pre-season match last month.

“It’s been a long time since I scored one, I’m not blessed with goalscoring ability,” Targett said after netting for Boro on Saturday. “But I’m delighted to help the team.

“When you’re not playing and you have dark times, these moments are more special when they come. It’s not all highs in football. You inevitably have your lows. But you remember these moments and you build on them.

“It’s great that we got the point. Obviously, we came here to get all three, but it’s not the easiest place to come, as Ipswich and Leicester found out already.

“So to show the character we did, I think that’s the sign of a top team. Without getting carried away, we’re a good team.”

“It’s been easy to settle because they’re a great bunch of lads,” Targett added. “There was quite a bit of change at the club this summer.

“But credit to the coaching staff and all the lads, they’ve all made me feel very welcome, which is great. It’s been pretty easy for me.

“The role [as a wingback] is different. I would say my natural qualities aren’t as a one-vs-one attacker.

“I’d say I prefer it when I have someone to link up with. I have played it a few times before.

“It’s a tricky position. But I’m enjoying it and I’m open to learning.

“I’m here to help the team. Hopefully, I am doing that and continue to do so.”

Middlesbrough face a tough test against West Brom on Friday night whilst Targett’s old teammates are preparing for a clash against Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday before they make the long trip to face Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off).