The Magpies became the first Premier League team to survive after failing to win any of their opening 14 games. But when survival was mathematically confirmed last week, focus remained on the task at hand.

With games against Arsenal and Burnley still left to play, left-back Matt Targett revealed the United players never lost their focus.

When asked if the players celebrated staying in the Premier League, Targett told The Gazette: “No, we were literally just keeping focused on the [Arsenal] game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Targett of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"We know as professionals it is one game at a time and we kind of knew a long time ago after we went on that really good run that we were pretty much safe but we are just focusing on finishing as high as possible now.”

Newcastle secured a 2-0 win over Arsenal at St James’s Park on Monday night and head into Sunday’s final match at Burnley needing a win to remain in with a chance of securing a top 10 finish.

“We still want to finish as high as possible,” Targett added. “We know Burnley are fighting for their lives so it's going to be a completely different game [to Arsenal].

"We've finished the season strong at St James's but we want to go into the last game and win that too.

“No matter what, we'll go into the game trying to win. That's the way the manager is and that's what the players want too.

"We won't be thinking the season is done, no way, there are still three more points up for grabs and hopefully that helps the club finish even higher.”

Burnley sit 17th heading into the final day of the season with only goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.

The Clarets need to better Leeds United’s result at Brentford in order to secure survival.

Watford and Norwich City have already been relegated but the final place remains up for grabs with Everton securing survival on Thursday night with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.