Matt Targett's bold ambition as a Newcastle United player
Matty Targett’s hoping to restart his international career at Newcastle United.
Targett represented England and Scotland at youth level, but he hasn’t won a senior cap. However, the 26-year-old – who joined the club in the summer after a successful half-season loan – hopes that will change.
Eastleigh-born Targett switched international allegience nine years ago, but he’s “open” to playing for either country at senior level.
"I don't want to close the door on either, really,” said the left-back. “I’m open (to playing for either country). My first choice would be England, and that's something I’m looking forward to, it's something I believe I can reach, that level. At the moment, that’s the target. I played for Scotland at Under-18s and Under-19s, then made the switch. I played 19s, 20s and 21s for England."
Targett joined Newcastle on loan from Aston Villa in January, and the club made the move permanent for £15million in June.