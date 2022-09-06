Targett represented England and Scotland at youth level, but he hasn’t won a senior cap. However, the 26-year-old – who joined the club in the summer after a successful half-season loan – hopes that will change.

"I don't want to close the door on either, really,” said the left-back. “I’m open (to playing for either country). My first choice would be England, and that's something I’m looking forward to, it's something I believe I can reach, that level. At the moment, that’s the target. I played for Scotland at Under-18s and Under-19s, then made the switch. I played 19s, 20s and 21s for England."