His arrival to Newcastle went under the radar amid the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes and the homecoming of Dan Burn, but Matt Targett has slowly become one of the first names on the team sheet, putting in consistently solid displays on the left of a much-improved defence.

His loan from Aston Villa expires in the summer and it’s not unfair to say that there’s a strong belief within the fan base that the left-back should be added to the squad on a permanent basis when the window opens.

Whilst Eddie Howe wouldn’t commit to any potential future plans of making his loan move a permanent one, he did reveal that he has been ‘pleased’ with Targett’s contributions this season:

"Matt has done very well, there's still games to play this season and decisions still to be fully formed but he's performed very well and fitted into the team and group very well. He's been very consistent with his performances."

“You look at the winning goal we scored on Sunday, Matt was there at the beginning of the move to have the composure not just to kick the ball out of play, but deal with the defensive situation first and then to have the quality to find Joe Willock.

“I think he’s done very, very well we are very pleased with him”

Earlier this week, Targett revealed that he ‘hoped’ to stay at Newcastle at the end of the season, something his head coach isn’t surprised about:

“I wasn’t aware of any comments he made after the game, so if that’s what he has said then that’s a lovely thing to hear.” Howe said.

“The thing from my perspective, as manager of the club, is that he’s happy and that he’s enjoying everything Newcastle has to offer.

“I’d be surprised if there was any other feeling from him because he’s looked so happy and looked like he’s settled in well so yeah it’s nice to hear.”