Newcastle United have been linked with a potential transfer hijack from rivals Sunderland.

The Italian media have regularly linked midfielder Matteo Guendouzi with a return to the Premier League and Newcastle United have often been named as a potential destination.

There has been no suggestion of interest from Newcastle’s side but the links trace back as far as 2021, when Guendouzi was still technically an Arsenal player.

The Frenchman made 82 appearances for The Gunners over two seasons before loan spells at Hertha Berlin and Marseille. He later joined Marseille permanently and then joined Lazio after an initial loan spell.

Guendouzi has been capped 14 times for the French national team, scoring twice. Now 26 years old and with a £43million release clause in his contract that expires in 2028, the Italian media are linking the midfielder with a big-money return to the Premier League.

Newcastle United ‘bidding war’ claim for Matteo Guendouzi amid Sunderland interest

The Black Cats have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Habib Diarra from RC Strasbourg but will continue to be active in the transfer market in a bid to strengthen their squad for Premier League football.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Aston Villa are preparing for European football in the Champions League and Europa League respectively.

Both Villa and Newcastle are yet to make a major move in the transfer window so far and claims of a potential bidding war between the two over Guendouzi are likely exaggerated, as all the noise has come from Italy rather than the clubs themselves.

Newcastle would naturally look to strengthen their midfield options this summer after landing their top targets. While the first-choice midfield three of Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali are effectively locked in, the added Champions League matches and opportunity for rotation mean Eddie Howe would ideally want more options in midfield.

Lewis Miley is an alternative but is still only 19, while there is uncertainty over the futures of Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff after underwhelming 2024/25 campaigns on an individual level.

Central midfield isn’t currently a priority area for Newcastle but could come into sharper focus later in the transfer window.

For now, Newcastle are looking to secure deals for their well-documented top targets as they close in on a transfer breakthrough.

Newcastle United close to first major summer signing

This past week has seen Newcastle step things up in terms of transfers but they are still yet to get a deal over the line.

Talks are ongoing over the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley. The 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with Newcastle but the deal hinges on settling on a transfer fee with Burnley.

The Magpies have also launched a fresh bid to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for £55million, and an agreement is understood to be close.