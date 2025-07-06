Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a surprise return to the Premier League this summer.

Newcastle United are among the clubs to have been credited with an interest in Guendouzi with a potential return to the Premier League on the cards for the French international. The 26-year-old left Arsenal to join Marseille in 2022, before moving to Lazio on a permanent basis last summer.

After enjoying a fairly solid season for the Serie A outfit last campaign, reports from Italy have indicated that Lazio may lose Guendouzi this summer with a release clause potentially encouraging clubs to make a bid. €50m (£43m) would be enough to trigger that release clause this summer.

Whilst the Magpies have been linked with a move, they are far from the only Premier League side that have been mentioned as admirers of Guendouzi - with local rivals Sunderland also emerging as a candidate for his signature. The Black Cats have not been shy in splashing the cash upon their return to the Premier League and may view Guendouzi as an ideal way to bolster their young squad with Premier League experience.

Why Newcastle United must steer clear of Guendouzi transfer

As always, speculation from foreign media outlets linking Newcastle United with any player should always be taken with a pinch of salt. Often the Magpies are used by agents and clubs to drum up interest elsewhere, whilst other rumours are just plain nonsense..

Whilst he has improved as an all round footballer following his days at the Emirates Stadium, Guendouzi simply doesn’t fit the profile of player the Magpies are looking to sign this summer. He’s also a central midfielder which, unless there are significant sales this summer, is not a priority area for them to strengthen in.

A £43m transfer fee would also represent a sizeable outlay for them to spend on a player who is not immediately required and who, whilst having Premier League experience in his legs, has not necessarily proved himself as someone who should be starting regularly for a Champions League chasing Premier League club.

Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have proven themselves to be one of the best midfield trios in the country and whilst Howe may look to shake up his systems and personnel this season as he manages workloads for his key players, it’s highly unlikely that those three will have their partnerships completely ripped up. Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, albeit amid a backdrop of potential exits for the latter two, also add good depth to that midfield.

There is also the player in the middle of all this to consider. Guendouzi made 48 appearances for Lazio in all competitions last season - it’s highly unlikely that he will match those numbers if he moved to Tyneside.

Newcastle’s budget this summer is relatively large, particularly when compared to previous seasons, but not unlimited and with a potential £55m being spent on Anthony Elanga and a further £30m or so potentially on James Trafford, a move for Guendouzi simply doesn’t make financial sense. Or footballing sense for that matter.