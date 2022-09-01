News you can trust since 1849
Mehrdad Ghodoussi delivers message about Newcastle United team heading into deadline day

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi admitted he ‘couldn’t ask for more’ from the players following Wednesday night’s late heartbreak at Liverpool.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:00 am

Debutant Alexander Isak’s first half opener was cancelled out by a Roberto Firmino strike and a 98th minute winner by Fabio Carvalho to secure three points for Liverpool at Anfield.

It was Newcastle’s first defeat of the season in their sixth match in all competitions.

Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley (L) and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (R) await kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on August 14, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

But Ghoudoussi couldn’t fault the side’s performance as they competed with one of the Premier League's top sides, much like they did against Manchester City two games prior.

The United co-owner posted on Instagram: “So, so proud of this team, they left everything on that pitch tonight. Couldn't ask for more.

"We move on and we continue our journey.”

Following the disappointing defeat on Merseyside, Newcastle now look ahead to the summer transfer deadline day. While Eddie Howe has said he expects things to be quiet before the 11pm deadline, they may still look to get a deal done.

