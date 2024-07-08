Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and Switzerland defender Fabian Schar is heading home following a Euro 2024 penalty shootout defeat v England.

The 32-year-old played a part in Switzerland’s opening goal scored by Breel Embolo before Bukayo Saka equalised for England to take the match into extra-time. The match ended 1-1 after extra-time with England winning 5-3 on penalties.

Schar scored his penalty in the shootout but five successful England penalties in a row and a save from Jordan Pickford to deny Manuel Akanji knocked Switzerland out as England progressed to the semi-final.

Schar’s Newcastle team-mate Kieran Trippier started the match for England and was withdrawn shortly before Saka’s equaliser while Anthony Gordon remained on the bench. England will now face Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off) as they look to reach a second consecutive European Championships final.

Following Switzerland’s exit, Schar took to social media to post a message: “It's still hard to find the right words.

“Sometimes football can be cruel and it will take a few day to get over it.. but i am also so proud of this team and what we achieved! See you soon.”

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi tweeted in response: “Incredible performance, you and the team should be very proud.”

Schar will be given a short break before returning to Newcastle for pre-season training later this month. The Swiss centre-back has played a key role under Eddie Howe over the past three seasons and hopes to see The Magpies boss stay in his role despite interest from England as a potential successor to Gareth Southgate.

“I actually hope he will stay at Newcastle,” Schar said. “Because if you see the work he has done at Newcastle over the last few years, he has a lot of quality and knows how to handle a big club and a big team.

“For myself as well, he has done so well. I am really happy to have him as manager. Hopefully he stays at Newcastle, that is the only thing I can think of.”