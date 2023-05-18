Newcastle go into the game looking to end a two match winless run in the Premier League that has allowed in-form Liverpool to close the gap on the Champions League places to just one point. The Magpies currently sit third in the table heading into tonight’s game (7:30pm kick-off) and are virtually guaranteed to remain there regardless of the result.

But given this is Eddie Howe’s side game in hand on Liverpool, a win would certainly help ease some pressure heading into the final two games against Leicester City and Chelsea.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s Newcastle United ‘call to arms’

Ahead of the sell-out match at St James’ Park, Ghodoussi tweeted: “This is a call to arms for all of you attending the game at St James’ Park tomorrow night.

“We need you voices to be loud and your scarves held high. Roar like lions - you are the 12th man and your team needs you!! #HWTL#nufc@worflags.”

Newcastle fan group Wor Flags will be putting on a pre-match display ahead of the crucial clash following preparations to get all four stands at St James’ Park involved. Wor Flags displays have featured at every Newcastle home match this season as well as the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium back in February.

Newcastle United drinks offer

Fans have also been encouraged to bring their scarves to wave around while a ‘buy one get one free’ drinks offer has been put on by the club ahead of the match. The offer applies to hot and cold drinks on the concourse kiosks ahead of the Brighton match and will be in effect for 30 minutes between 6pm and 6:30pm.