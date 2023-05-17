With Liverpool and Manchester United also in the mix, both teams know that their dreams of Champions League qualification are on the line on Tyneside on Thursday night. The hosts sit in 3rd place, but have taken just one point from their last two outings and had to watch on as all their rivals were victorious in their respective games at the weekend.

Brighton, who dismantled Arsenal’s title hopes with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, were one of those sides to pile the pressure onto the Magpies. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of the game between Newcastle United and Brighton:

When is Newcastle United v Brighton?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton takes place on Thursday, May 18. Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 7:30pm and the match will be refereed by Robert Jones.

Is Newcastle United v Brighton on TV?

Yes, Newcastle’s clash against Brighton will be broadcast on TV in the UK. Coverage on Sky Sports Premier League will begin at 7pm.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and Talk Sport will have full radio commentary of the game between the Magpies and the Seagulls. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle United will be without Sean Longstaff as the midfielder continues his recovery from a foot injury. Jacob Murphy is also set to miss out with a groin injury.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff will miss the game against Brighton.

Brighton, meanwhile, have a fair few injury concerns to deal with and are set to be without a host of players when they make the trip to the north east. Long-term absentees Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder will miss out, whilst Solly March and Adam Lallana are also doubtful for the game.

How will Newcastle and Brighton’s Champions League hopes be impacted?

A win for Newcastle would put them just three points away from sealing a place in the top four. That outcome would leave Brighton’s hopes hanging by a thread and needing help from elsewhere to seal a top four finish.