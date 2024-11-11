Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isaac Hayden has been called up by Steve McClaren to represent Jamaica in the upcoming international break.

Hayden is a surprise inclusion in McClaren’s Jamaica squad for their two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final clash with USA. The Reggae Boyz have aspirations of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

McClaren was brought in to help them achieve that dream and Hayden could be someone that plays a key role in them potentially qualifying for what would be just their second World Cup finals. Hayden, who represented England at youth level, could make his debut for Jamaica in the coming weeks and McClaren is hopeful that the Newcastle United man can bring great experience to his squad

“There is Isaac Hayden, who I think the JFF [Jamaica Football Federation] had been chasing for quite some time,” McClaren told the Gleaner. “I’ve had two or three calls with him since I took the job.

“He is desperate to play because he is in that stage in his career where he needs to kick on, and this is one of the ways that he can. He is a welcome addition to our squad, in terms of a genuine number six who has played at the highest level in that position.”

Hayden was not named in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad and so is ineligible to feature for the first-team in the league until January. Whilst a loan move was looked at during the summer, Hayden remained on Tyneside and has made just one National League Cup appearance so far this season.

Hayden is not the only Premier League player that will feature for Jamaica with Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey also returning to the squad. Bailey missed McClaren’s first two squads through injury but returns for their double-header with the USA.

On Bailey, McClaren said: “I’ve had several conversations with him since I took the job and we’ve really formed a good bond between us. He was so unlucky the first two camps through injuries which has been hampering him.

“He’s absolutely delighted and he can’t wait to come over and to be a part of the squad. He is keen to do that and he’s very enthusiastic about Jamaica and he always has been.”