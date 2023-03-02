Mehrdad Ghodoussi responds to former Newcastle United director’s statement after stepping down
Majed Al Sorour has reacted after stepping down as Saudi Golf CEO and the board of directors at Newcastle United.
Al Sorour was appointed to the board of directors in May 2022 but a Companies House update states that he left his position on December 14, shortly before he also stepped down as Saudi Golf CEO but remains on the board.
A further Companies House update revealed the appointments of Abdulmajid Alhagbani and Asmaa Rezeeq as directors on February 23.
Co-owners Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben are also on the board along with chairman and Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al Rumayyan.
After stepping down from two senior positions in recent months, Al Sorour has taken to LinkedIn to post the following message.
“The natural progression of the living are growth,” he wrote. “We grow to create, build and move on and move along to watch things expand and grow in front of our own eyes.
“The most exciting is to watch your own kids grow and become their own persons, as well as companies that are been founded and created.”
And Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who isn’t listed on the board of directors at the club, responded to Al Sorour’s message with a simple: “Onwards and upwards.”