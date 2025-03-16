Mehrdad Ghodoussi will be back at a Newcastle United match for the first time since his departure from the club alongside Amanda Staveley last summer.

Ghodoussi and Staveley were former Newcastle co-owners but sold their remaining shares to RB Sports & Media and majority owners the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. They have since been linked with a return to football and investment in other clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, but their affinity with Newcastle remains strong.

Since leaving Newcastle, Ghodoussi has changed his X social media bio from ‘Newcastle United co-owner’ to ‘NUFC fan’. This season, he has continued to post positively about the club and interact with players and fans on social media.

Ghodoussi and Staveley will be in attendance at Wembley Stadium for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off). It’s understood the pair and their family were invited by their friend and current Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi sends cheeky message to Jamie Reuben

With Ghodoussi and Reuben already down in London on Saturday as thousands of Newcastle supporters decended on the capital and congregated around Covent Garden, there was a temptation for the pair to join in.

Ghodoussi took to X on Saturday evening to message Reuben with a question.

He tweeted: “ @jamiereuben fancy heading to Covent Garden?”

The message went unanswered by the Newcastle co-owner, at least on the social media platform. But the pair do have previous form on the eve of the Carabao Cup final.

Back in 2023, Reuben and Ghodoussi headed to Trafalgar Square to join in with the pre-match festivities ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The Magpies were beaten 2-0 that day and will be hoping for a different outcome this time around as they look to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

Amanda Staveley confirms Newcastle United reunion in Carabao Cup final

Last week, Staveley confirmed that she would be in attendance at the Carabao Cup final with Ghodoussi.

Speaking at an event celebrating International Women’s Day at Newcastle Civic Centre, Staveley told ITV: “I'll be there at Wembley with [my son] Alexander, Mehrdad and all our family.

“And we're just so proud of everybody. And we're so excited also for the fans to have this because it's the most incredible day.

“I do feel a bit like a mum, a very proud mum. So I'll be very nervous. And I just, I don't want to embarrass myself. I did last year, I cried a lot. But it's the most remarkable privilege for me to be there with the fans. So I'm looking forward to celebrating as a fan.”

Newcastle head into the final as clear underdogs having lost key players such as Lewis Hall and Sven Botman to injury as well as Anthony Gordon to suspension. The Magpies also haven’t beaten Liverpool in almost 10 years but Staveley is full of belief that Howe’s side can get the job done this weekend.

“I'm really confident that we'll get the win,” she added. “I know Eddie and I know the whole team and city are focused on this match. It means the world to everybody.

“Whatever the result it will be an incredible achievement because getting to two finals in such a short space of time is a testament to all the hard work that the shareholders, PIF, the Reuben family, have put into the club. And it couldn’t happen without the amazing Newcastle community."