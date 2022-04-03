After 16 days without a Premier League match, there was much excitement building up to the match at Spurs as The Magpies looked to get back to winning ways.

Ahead of the match, Ghodoussi summed up the emotions well by tweeting: “Match Day…no feeling like it. Good luck lads, show them what we’re made of!”

And the match got off to a positive start for Newcastle as Fabian Schar gave them the lead with a free-kick in the build-up to half-time.

But that was as good as it would get for Eddie Howe’s side as Spurs drew level through Ben Davies before the break then completely capitulated in the second half with goals from Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn condemning them to a 5-1 defeat.

Once again, Ghodoussi was quick to Twitter to react to the match with a simple two-word message: “Bad day.”

And here’s how Newcastle fans reacted to the match…

@NCSL1892: “Dust ourselves down & let’s go again. This group will learn from this & go into the Wolves match with more steel following this bashing. The simple result came from many of our decent players all having off games together in the 2nd half. Onwards & upwards. We remain United.”

@agbnufc_: “After a terrible performance and warm weather training to recover, we put in an even worse performance? Do these players think it's job done or something? Because it isn't. Shameful the lot.”

@darrrent: “Shambolic loss but honestly we were outplayed in the 2nd half. Lost our superb shape in the 1st half and the results were obvious when Kane was allowed to roam. We pick up from these 3 losses and march on! We recovered from a real bad spell at the start didn’t we?”

@Matthew36275711: “Shocking performance. Need something to change whether it be the lineup or the formation something needs to change. Absolutely stinking from every single player out there, but people will continue to argue their Dan Burn England claims. He’s bang average. Not safe by any means.”

