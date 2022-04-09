Ghodoussi flying the flag

Part of Newcastle’s first ever full stadium Wor Flags display saw fans in the Milburn Stand and, in turn, the directors’ box join in.

And United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was quick to get in on the action as he was one of the Milburn Stand’s flag wavers.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, husband of Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley waves a flag in the crowd ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 8, 2022.(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Wor Flags displays have been a staple of the St James’s Park matchday experience ever since the club’s £300million takeover back in October. And the owners’ endorsement of the fan group has certainly helped it go from strength to strength in recent months.

Jonjo Shelvey’s unusual programme notes

Anyone who wasn’t fortunate to pick up a matchday programme on Friday evening missed a corker with the popular ‘Toon Tombola’ featuring Jonjo Shelvey.

Chris Wood of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal as Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The programme feature initially gained notoriety for its bizarre questions asked to Newcastle players – for example, back in 2020 former United defender Florian Lejeune previously explained how he would dispose of a dead body.

This week’s edition was slightly less morbid though featured a series of unorthodox questions and answers from the Newcastle stand-in captain on Friday evening.

Shelvey gave his opinions on everything from the Tyne and Wear Metro: "It was alright, yeah. It's quite quick to get around, especially when there's traffic about. I enjoyed it."

To Newcastle’s matchday programme itself, saying: “How much is a programme now? (£3.50) ******* hell! Don't buy 'em."

Chris Wood of Newcastle United (obscured) celebrates after scoring their side's first goal with team mates as Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates with a fan during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

On a more serious note, the midfielder also confirmed he was working towards his coaching badges with the aim of becoming a manager once he retires from playing.

A season first for Wolves

Newcastle managed to limit Wolves significantly in the first half without causing any real problems themselves other than Chris Wood’s goal that was disallowed by VAR for offside.

Wolves had just one shot on goal in the first half and failed to test Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal. They didn’t have a single touch in the Newcastle penalty area until the 48th minute of the game.

It’s the first time Wolves have failed to register a touch in the opposition penalty area in the first half of any Premier League match this season.

But after a slow opening 45 minutes, the visitors eventually got going in the second half.

Bruno’s classy moment

As Wolves started to apply some pressure, Newcastle turned defence into attack brilliantly with a fine flick from Allan Saint-Maximin realising Joelinton.

The Brazilian slid in Wood who was brought down inside the penalty area by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

VAR was on the Newcastle striker’s side this time as he stepped up and sent Sa the wrong way to net his first St James’s Park goal for the club with what proved to be the winning goal.

The goal celebrations saw the influential Bruno Guimaraes embrace a nearby ball boy and get him involved. A simple gesture that will create a lifelong memory for the young Newcastle fan.

While Guimaraes hasn’t spent too much time on the pitch so far, the way he has endeared himself to the Toon Army since his January arrival has made him an instant fan favourite.

