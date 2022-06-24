The goalkeeper yesterday became the club’s second summer signing when he joined from relegated Burnley in a £10million deal.

Pope has signed a four-year deal at the club, which hopes to push up the Premier League next season following an 11th-placed finish under Eddie Howe last season.

Co-owner Ghodoussi tweeted the England international after the deal was confirmed. He said: “Welcome to the best club in the world Nick.”

Pope – who hopes to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – will start pre-season training with his new team-mates on July 1.

“Now I'm here, I can't wait to get started,” said the 30-year-old. “The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition, but it got over the line really quickly, and I'm delighted to be here, and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into it."

Head coach Howe said: "Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper, so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition. I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”